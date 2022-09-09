End of ONLINE? WhatsApp releases a new feature MUCH awaited by users and the Web is looking forward to it; Look

users of Whatsapp are bothered by the fact that people know when they were active on the messaging platform. Often, some contacts take advantage of this feature to demand an immediate response on a particular issue.

To resolve this issue, the Whatsapp intends to launch a feature that will allow you to hide the “online” status. The information is from the official website WABetaInfo, which points out that the new functionality will be similar to “Last seen”, which can also be turned off.

Become invisible to your contacts on Whatsapp

According to the Goalthe company responsible for the messenger, the new feature is being released gradually, but guarantees that it will be available to everyone by the end of this month.

To hide the “online” status of your contacts is very simple, the procedure is similar to the last seen settings, see the step by step:

Go to WhatsApp settings and select “Account”; Click on “Privacy”; Click on “Last seen and online”; Choose who can see the “last seen” (“Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”); Choose who can see the “online” (all or the same option chosen in the “last seen”).

It is important to point out that, by hiding the information, the user will also be unable to see the status of their contacts.

Leave groups unnoticed

In the last month, WABetaInfo, a site specialized in information about the Whatsappreported that the messenger is developing in its version for Android and iOS a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The novelty was being tested, but is now available in the messenger. With the new tool, a member of a group will be able to leave without all users seeing the action. The notification arrives only for the administrator.

It will no longer be necessary to wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should guarantee greater discretion, as members will not be able to view the action.

In addition, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. In this way, WhatsApp intends to end the “such person left” in the group, notifying the other users.