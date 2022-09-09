Everything Drew Barrymore Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Splits Up

Putting it all out. Drew Barrymore didn’t hold back about the struggles of returning to the dating scene after her split from her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Barrymore and Kopelman got married in 2012 and later welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie. After four years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in April 2016.

“Unfortunately, our family is legally separating, although we do not feel that this prevents us from being a family,” they said in a joint statement. “Our children are our universe and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as our first priority.”

the Scream actress, who was once married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Greenadmitted that he “did not accept” the divorce well.

“I couldn’t understand it,” Barrymore said during an interview with Willie Geist in October 2020, noting that she was “very difficult” at the time. “I think it applies to everyone who thinks something will be forever and it isn’t. It’s so hard. It’s like, I don’t think I recovered from that.”

The author of Wildflower revealed that it took her “five years” to look back on the relationship with “strength, articulation, perspective and hindsight,” adding, “I don’t know how to open it up again. Something closed and stayed closed. I think I’m just as scared of finding love again as I would be if it never happened.”

Kopelman, in turn, married Alexandra Michler after their divorce was finalized. Barrymore previously talked about adding Michler to his blended family.

“My children have the most extraordinary stepmother. Our processes have been different. Their side of the street is so functional and complete and happening, and I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honorable purgatory,” Golden Globe winner The Drew Barrymore Show said in January 2022. me, it’s my choice. I don’t think I said it out loud that it’s really because I have two daughters.”

o Never Been Kissed star revealed that she wasn’t sure how to start dating again now that she’s a mother.

“I’m not there yet. I have two daughters and I don’t want to take people home. I think it would take a long time to get to know someone and get to know them before I could even introduce them to my daughters,” she shared.

