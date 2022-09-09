Flamengo breaks box office record in semifinal against Vélez, for Libertadores – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

The amount raised was the largest in the 2022 season

Last Wednesday (7th), the Flamengo beat Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), 2-1, in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinal. The match that consecrated the classification of the Fla to the final of the continental tournament, still made the club break a box office record in the 2022 season.

This is because the paying public at Maracanã guaranteed the exact income of R$ 5,522,336.00. The amount, thus, surpassed the mark of the clash before the Corinthiansalso by Liberators cup. At the time, the total collection was R$ 5,387,254.50.

The confrontation between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), it is worth mentioning, registered 61,519 paying fans and 66,635 attending the Maracanã. The total audience, however, was lower than the match against Corinthians, which had 62,082 paying and 68,418 attending.

It is also worth noting that theAfter the renovations to Maracanã for the 2014 World Cup, the match with the largest audience was Flamengo and palm treesin the 2022 edition of the Brazilian championship. In the clash, valid for the first round of the national tournament, almost 70 thousand fans attended the stadium (64,816 paying and 69,997 present).