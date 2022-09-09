‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Reunite at D23: Cute Video

Image credit: Shutterstock

If ever there was a time to dance… Grey’s Anatomy the fans rejoiced like the OG lovebirds of the show, Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey gathered at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on September 9. The occasion? Both were present to receive a very special award.

The duo are two of 14 new Disney Legends to be celebrated at this year’s exhibition in a special awards ceremony hosted by Tamron Hall. Others to be honored include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Ellen and Patrick smiled and laughed as they stopped to chat on the red carpet at the D23 Expo. Ellen looked beautiful in a purple dress. Patrick wore a fancy suit and rocked his freshly dyed platinum blonde hair. Grey’s Anatomy fans responded to Varietyof the meeting and talked about the sweet moment between the actors who played Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd on the beloved TV show.

Both stars spoke to Variety news reporter Marc Malkin on the mat for solo interviews. Ellen talked about the new season of Grey’s Anatomy, where she will have a limited role and will only appear in eight episodes. “There are stories to tell. I just can’t tell them like I used to,” she explained. “The series is a formula that works and I just want to tell other stories.”

Patrick, in turn, reflected on filming the first episode of Grey’s in the early 2000s. “I remember the Pilot and I remember how fun the first season was. And then how everything changed and started to grow steadily, and then it became a huge international success and profoundly changed everyone’s lives,” he said.

The Disney Legends tribute recognizes talent who have made significant and lasting contributions to Disney Legacy. For his part, Patrick not only starred in the ABC drama for over a decade, but he also delighted audiences as Amy Adam’s true love in the film, Charmed (and the long-awaited sequel, disenchanted). Of course, Ellen is being honored for not only being the Grey’s for 19 seasons – and counting – but also ushering the show into each evolving generation as a producer. She will take a hiatus from the role this year, however, to star in a new series on Hulu, another Disney-owned company.

To say it’s a pleasure to see Patrick and Ellen together is, of course, an understatement. After leaving the show in the eleventh season, Patrick returned to Grey’s last year in season 17 for an unusual arc. Derek appeared as an apparition/angel in Meredith’s comatose dream as she battled COVID-19. The storyline allowed many other fallen friends to return, such as Lexie, George, and Mark.

The D23 Expo promises to be full of surprises for fans of the company’s movies, TV shows and stars. Over the course of the three-day event, there are expected to be a series of special first looks, trailer premieres and announcements for upcoming projects.