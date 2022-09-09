Guga regrets Arana’s injury at Atlético-MG and does not see evil in the bid: “Fatalidade” | atlético-mg

Left-back Guilherme Arana will undergo surgery in the coming days on his left knee. The serious injury happened in the final minutes of the game against Bragantino, when Carlos Eduardo gave the Galo player a hard tackle. This Friday, Guga, Arana’s teammate at Atlético defended the athlete from the São Paulo team.

Arana suffers a hard foul and tries to get back in the game even with a limp

– I’m not going to judge, I’m sure Carlos Eduardo wasn’t evil, I think it was an oversight that ended up happening to this fatality, we’re not going to pick him up to throw stones. I’m sure he didn’t do it out of malice. I believe that the video referee is there to punish the player, I believe that a little bit of that was missing. I was facing the pitch on the bench and I was outraged, it was clearly a throw-off,” he said.

1 of 4 Arana hurts after Carlos Eduardo enters Atlético-MG x Bragantino — Photo: Premiere Arana hurts after Carlos Eduardo’s entry into Atlético-MG x Bragantino – Photo: Premiere

After the entry, Arana tries to continue playing in the “sacrifice”. With the multi-ligament injury, rupturing the posterior cruciate and collateral ligament, in addition to the rupture of the medial meniscus and cartilage, the side is out of the season and consequently of the World Cup.

Atlético-MG’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, asked for patience in the side’s recovery and did not stipulate a return deadline. According to the doctor, it is a rare and complicated injury.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Dozens of players showed support for Arana in this difficult time. Hulk, Luiz Felipe and Neymar were some of them. This Friday, during the call-up of the Brazilian National Team for the World Cup, Tite revealed that he had had a difficult conversation with the side who had chances to go to the World Cup.

Asked about how was the internal environment of Atlético-MG to give strength to his colleague Guilherme Arana, Guga stressed that the group has shown all affection and support to the player.

– Unfortunately, it is a very delicate moment, where the people here in the group can only convey all support, affection, all strength to Arana. Every professional athlete fears this, a serious injury. In a somewhat reckless move, unfortunately, this ease came. I’m sure the Atletico fans, the mass, will transmit all their strength to him. I believe that he was very close to the World Cup and finally, I can imagine the pain he has been going through.

3 of 4 Guga in Galo x Bragantino — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Guga in Galo x Bragantino — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv