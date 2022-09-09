How to get access in Brazil?

A study by Juniper Research estimates that by 2025, 34 billion people should use the eSIM, the universal chip. Using physical chips, the traditional cards that the user needs to physically install to only then have access to the mobile phone and internet signal, is something that is being left behind.

Nowadays, operators have been talking about the topic, launching services aimed at eSIM. In addition, even cell phones are already modernizing for this near future. A great example is the iPhone 14 which was made exclusively with this technology.

when it came

eSIM is available this 2016. It goes beyond the barriers of cell phones, going to the smart home area, for example. Refrigerators with an internet connection can connect via this universal chip, or neutral chip.

This technological novelty makes life easier for consumers and their relationship with telephony services. With this chip, you don’t have to buy another one every time you want to change operator, you just have to change it remotely through your cell phone.

And does eSIM already exist in Brazil?

Although it is still not very popular, eSIM is present in some devices that are sold in Brazil. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Google, Huawei, Oppo and Sony have models with eSIM.

Operators Claro, Vivo and TIM already sell the eSIM, or eChip. Each company has a different way of selling and serving the customer on this technology.

Claro sells to individuals and companies, through the online store or in selected physical stores. Vivo only sells in physical stores, as does TIM. And all three companies have a dedicated page about this service on their website.

What does this technology promise?

eSIM allows the use of more than one line, that’s why it’s called a universal chip. In addition, the ease of switching carriers is much simpler than in traditional mode. With just a few clicks you can sign up for a new plan, with a different operator, without having to leave what you already have behind.

But if you want to leave one operator and go to another, this switching process is much easier than in current models.

And apart from these factors, there is also security. Because everything is directly linked to the cell phone, in case of theft, robbery or loss, it is easier to protect user data and locate the device.

Faced with a world with so many modernizations of physical or digital services migrating to remote areas, this change in cell phone chips is not strange. File folders, for example, were physical, were digitized and today can be stored in clouds. eSIM is a reality.