“I want to sell it…”; Palmeiras makes last-minute decision about Rony before the end of the window and backstage ‘heat up’

Ron is a very important player for Palmeiras. In several interviews, Abel Ferreira has already said that he is a fan of his style of play and stated that any coach in world football would like to have him in the squad. Despite some punctual criticism from the fans, the player has always been prestigious inside and outside the São Paulo Club.

Last Thursday (8), the portal of ESPN brought the information that an offer from abroad is on the way for an eventual sale of the attacker. The club interested in hiring the sprinter is from Qatar and the values ​​​​can reach up to 15 million euros (R$ 78.2 million at the current price).

The decision from Palmeiras behind the scenes is that it wants to sell it, but requires that at least 10 million euros be sent directly to the Club, that is, Verdão wants to guarantee BRL 52.5 million 50% of what you are entitled to. The window from abroad closes on the 15th, so conversations need to be intensified at full steam in the coming days.

It is good to make it clear that the direction of Palmeiras authorized the proposal, that is, she believes that there is scope for Ron to be negotiated for a “heavy” move. The athlete would earn much more in Qatar, but he leaves his future in the hands of businessmen and the leaders of Palmeiras themselves.

To get him out of Athletico-PR, Palmeiras paid 6 million euros (about R$ 28 million at the price at the time). The player built a beautiful story with the Palmeiras shirt and earned the respect of everyone at the Football Academy.