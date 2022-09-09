In the midst of fantasies, the sure formula of “Italian” love

By Ana Claudia Paixão

Hollywood loves some clichés, especially in romantic comedies.

Taking a disillusioned woman on a tour of Italy, where she finds love, is a script that has been re-recorded to exhaustion and the reason is that, like pizza, everyone loves it.

In times of a lot of adventure and fantasy dominating platforms, taking this little trip and waiting for fate to act is a delicious escapism, when you let yourself go.

Love in Verona is another one of those bets that Netflix made available this month.

It is impossible to see the film and not draw parallels with Letters to Juliet, 2010 (until Sunday available on Amazon Prime Video). The two films use the romantic Verona as a backdrop, discuss whether there really is “destiny” and parade an hour of an idyllic setting that makes us want to fly to Italy immediately. (there is the warning)

Medieval and beautiful Verona (a UNESCO world heritage site), located in northern Italy, in the Veneto region – as lovers know – is where Romeo and Juliet lived, according to William Shakespeare’s version.

The play has already yielded several versions for the cinema and, at the same time, created a script specifically for the romantics. I have already visited.

It is, unsurprisingly, beautiful. As the English bard’s text is definitive, many have always visited the city trying to identify where the action would have taken place, looking for the balcony where one of the most iconic love scenes took place and so on. Therefore, a 13th century house, which belonged to a family called Dal Capello, the Cappelletti, seemed close to Juliet’s surname – Capulet – and the address became a pilgrimage point.

A statue that has been sexually abused for centuries (tradition demands to touch Juliet’s right breast to make a wish) and the lovers leave letters on the walls, asking for the character’s help.

And the letters have been answered for 50 years, when a group of volunteers created Club Di Giulieta, which tries to give a word of hope to romantics (there is even a Brazilian in the group).