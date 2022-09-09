Arya Stark’s list of deaths is quite large, as the girl is responsible for killing the biggest villain in the series, the Night King. But do you remember in which episode Arya kills Walder Frey?

In which episode does Arya kill Walder Frey in Game of Thrones?

In the tenth episode of the sixth season, Arya cooks Lothar Frey and Walder Negro Rivers into a pie and serves Walder Frey, taking revenge for the Red Wedding. She is disguised with a mask and when she reveals what was in the pie, she sees Walder Frey in shock and takes off her mask. Alarmed, Walder Frey tries to flee, but Arya pulls him back and opens his throat, the same way mother Catelyn was killed, and watches with satisfaction as Walder bleeds and dies. This is the episode where Arya kills Walder Frey.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

