Game of Thrones has brought many important issues to our reality, for its script and history. One of the subjects is fanaticism, mainly linked to Melisandre. But do you remember which episode Stannis sacrifices his daughter in Game of Thrones?

In which episode does Stannis sacrifice his daughter in Game of Thrones?

In the ninth episode of the fifth season of Game of Thrones, Shireen Baratheon is sacrificed by her father Stannis, according to Melisandre’s ideas. He decides to sacrifice his own daughter, Princess Shireen Baratheon, in an effort to change his fate. This is the episode where Stannis sacrifices his daughter in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

All episodes are available on HBO Max.