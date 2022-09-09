King Charles Tells Liz Truss Queen’s Death Was ‘The Moment He Dreaded’ | World

King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he “dreaded” in a conversation with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday that was captured on CCTV. TV.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

The prime minister’s first meeting with the new monarch came after Charles returned to London from Scotland and was greeted by a crowd, who came to pay their respects to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Premier Liz Truss hold first audience of new reign

“The moment I feared, as I know many people feared,” Charles told the prime minister as they gathered in the audience hall at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, spent more than 10 minutes shaking hands with dozens of well-wishers and looking at the floral tributes outside the palace after getting out of their car for an impromptu walk.

“We shouldn’t take up too much of your time,” Charles told Truss, who took office last Tuesday.

“It was so touching this afternoon when we arrived, all those people who came to offer their condolences… and flowers,” he added, as the prime minister also offered her condolences.

The meeting took place before Charles’ televised address to the nation, in which he pledged to follow his mother’s example in doing his duty.