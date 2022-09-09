Luciano, from São Paulo, provokes Léo Pereira, from Atlético-GO: ‘respects’

Euphoria took over the Morumbi locker rooms after São Paulo eliminated Atlético-GO in the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. Striker Luciano, one of the most excited, took advantage of the moment to provoke Léo Pereira, a player from the Goiás team.

“Respect Leo Pereira, respect it! I said I was going to respond, respect your ‘vacilão'”, Luciano shot, in a video made live by Instagram.

In the first game, Léo Pereira scored the third goal of the Goiás team, which won the match 3-1. Luciano would have been annoyed with the celebration of the Atlético-GO player.

In the return match, São Paulo made it 2-0 in normal time and took the decision to penalties. In penalty kicks, both Luciano and Léo Pereira missed their penalties. But Tricolor was more efficient and won the dispute by 4 to 2 and managed to qualify for the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

On October 1st, São Paulo will face Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador. Champion of the competition in 2012, the São Paulo team fights for the second championship, which guarantees a spot in next year’s Libertadores Cup.

Before that, however, he needs to focus his efforts on recovering in the Brazilian Championship. The team occupies the 14th position in the table, with 30 points in 25 games. Next Sunday (11), he receives Corinthians, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi.