Moto G32 brings surreal sound, performance and battery to your day

Meet the Moto G32, Motorola’s newest cell phone that gives you a surreal experience. The device embeds immersive multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos®, guarantees high performance with a Snapdragon 680 processor, delivers the best photos thanks to the triple set of cameras with a 50 MP main sensor and keeps you away from the sockets all day with the huge battery of 5,000 mAh.

Surreal three-dimensional stereo sound

The Moto G32 comes equipped with a stereo sound system that boosts your entertainment, ensuring immersive and immersive sound that moves according to what happens on the screen.

Experience surreal audio with the Moto G32’s stereo sound and Dolby Atmos technology (Image: Motorola)

Whether watching series and movies or listening to your favorite music, the set delivers clear audio, with clear voices and enhanced bass, without distortion even at the highest volumes.

Your entertainment is complete with Dolby Atmos®, 3D sound technology that enhances audio quality and makes your media more immersive, creating a multidimensional experience of sound that comes from everywhere.

Surreal performance for your day

The combination of the Snapdragon 680 processor with 4 GB of RAM ensures that the Moto G32 will not let you down, accelerating all your tasks and leisure moments, with extra power to enjoy games, watch your videos and listen to your favorite music. , and have the performance to use the most advanced features of photography.

Combined with 4GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 680 processor has breath for your hectic routine (Image: Motorola)

Plus, the 128GB storage provides plenty of room for important files and even the heaviest games. If your life is hectic and still requires more space, no problem: the Moto G32 supports expansion with MicroSD cards up to 1 TB in capacity, allowing you to save thousands of photos, videos, apps and games.

Triple camera for surreal photos and videos

To offer perfect shots every time, the Moto G32 features a triple set of cameras with a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a macro camera. With Quad Pixel technology, which combines 4 pixels into one to capture more light, the 50 MP sensor ensures clarity at any time of the day, regardless of the lighting. You can even increase the level of detail in well-lit places by activating Ultra-Res mode.

When you need to capture a larger area of ​​the scene, the ultra-wide lens meets your needs by delivering a 118° field of view, framing 4 times more compared to standard 78° lenses. It even enhances your portraits by being used for more accurate depth calculations, creating a more natural blur.

The Moto G32’s triple camera with 50 MP main sensor captures even the smallest details (Image: Motorola)

When getting very close to the subjects you intend to photograph, the macro camera captures the details that standard lenses cannot see, making it possible to record the smallest objects. The software gives you even more freedom and encourages your creativity with unique Motorola features.

With Dual Capture, you can combine photos from the rear and front cameras, while Beauty Mode makes you even more beautiful, even in videos. Slow Motion lets you detail actions that are normally imperceptible at normal speed, while Time Lapse and Hyperlapse speed up your footage for a unique effect.

Night Vision guarantees the best images even in the dark, and the Smile Detector automatically records your photos, preventing blur and other unwanted artifacts when recording important moments with the people you love.

Surreal battery that keeps you away from the outlet

The Moto G32 has a huge 5,000 mAh battery that, combined with efficient processing, ensures that the phone delivers hours and more hours of autonomy, keeping you away from the socket for longer.

With TurboPower™ 33 charging, with 33W of power, the Moto G32 recovers hours of autonomy in a matter of minutes (Image: Motorola)

Even when it’s time to recharge, the device won’t slow you down — with 33W TurboPower™ 33 charging, you’ll get hours of battery life in minutes.

Your phone your way

Based on Android 12, the My UX interface puts control of your phone in your hands. It is possible to adjust the layout of the icons and choose the colors to make the look with your face, register your fingerprints for greater security with biometrics, in addition to using the traditional Motorola gestures to perform quick actions: turn your wrist to open the camera, flick twice to turn on the flashlight, and take a screenshot with just one tap.