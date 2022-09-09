National Congress received Elizabeth II in 1968 — Senate Radio

International

Transcription

DURING VISIT TO BRAZIL IN 1968, QUEEN ELIZABETH SPEAKED AT THE NATIONAL CONGRESS IN FULL DICTATORSHIP, ON THE EVE OF AI-5. REPORTER PEDRO PINCER. Queen Elizabeth the Second, who died on Thursday, made only one official visit to Brazil during her 70-year reign. On November 5, 1968, in Brasília, she and Prince Philip were welcomed by deputies and senators in a solemn session, led by the vice president of the Republic, Pedro Aleixo, in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. More than 500 people were present at this event. In her speech, Queen Elizabeth pointed out the challenges facing the Brazilian Legislature to serve a country of continental inequalities, wished parliamentarians success in their efforts and thanked them for their warm reception. I was very touched by your welcome. This is typical of the courtesy and generosity my husband and I have found everywhere since we arrived in Brazil. I also thank you for honoring us with this invitation to be present at the joint session of the National Congress. The vice president at the time, Pedro Aleixo, highlighted that the National Congress received the queen with feelings of jubilation. Two parliamentarians spoke on behalf of their respective Houses: Senator Manoel Villaça, from Arena potiguar, and deputy Lígia Doutel de Andrade, from the MDB of Santa Catarina. Elizabeth Segunda said she hoped that visit could strengthen ties between British and Brazilians. I am confident that this friendship will grow and flourish in the future, to the great benefit of our two peoples and for the strengthening of peace and stability in the world. I ask God to bless your deliberations and crown your work with success. The reception to the queen turned out to be one of the last acts performed by the National Congress for years. On December 13, 1968, just over a month after his work was praised by the monarch, the Legislature was hit by Institutional Act number 5 and would only be fully reopened more than a year later. With simultaneous translation by Raquel Teixeira, from Rádio Senado, Pedro Pincer.