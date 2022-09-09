New technology eliminates spare tire and can become a headache for drivers

THE new Run Flat technology comes with a very beautiful and even practical proposal. It offers 80 km of autonomy for the flat tire. This distance should be enough to solve the problem in a tire repair shop or specialized workshop.

See too: Forgotten gem in the car’s air conditioning: what is the air recirculation button for?

Run Flat also eliminates the need for a spare tire and can bring benefits in automobile design and manufacture. However, practical use can be quite different from theory. Understand the advantages and disadvantages of new technology.

Advantages of Run Flat technology

The main advantage of the new technology in tires is the ability to continue the journey even with a flat tire. The Run flat cancels the need for parking, frees up more space for the vehicle, makes the car lighter and reduces the cost of the product. Therefore, many new projects already consider a more spacious luggage compartment.

However, these positive characteristics do not seem to meet the needs that the Brazilian territory presents. Several reports and testimonies recorded in the press or on the internet show how Run Flat can become a big problem.

Disadvantages of new tire technology

The truth is that Brazilian streets and roads do not have the necessary infrastructure to support Run Flat. Hardly the tire will only have a single puncture. The bad conditions of the asphalt can tear or even offer deep perforations, which will not be guaranteed by the autonomy of 80 km.

More than that, in some cities in the interior there is no assistance or trade that can solve the tire problem quickly. Often the driver it is hundreds of kilometers from some busy place. It is worth remembering that, unlike Europe, Brazil has continental dimensions and its road network is large.

Therefore, when the problem arises, the absence of a spare tire becomes a serious problem. In addition, Run Flat tires are almost 30% more expensive, which makes the maintenance of the vehicle even heavier on the pocket.