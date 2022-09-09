Nubank adopts new strategy and may triple the number of customers

Nubank has a list of opportunities that have been discarded so far and this is part of its expansion strategy.

Opportunities for non-organic growth. This is what Nubank has been actively pursuing as part of its strategy to expand revenue per customer, with the intention of coming face to face with large retail institutions.

In an interview with Reuters, fintech co-founder and chief executive David Vélez said the company has been more interested in acquisitions today than it was a year ago. In fact, recently Nubank announced the hiring of Alex Ceballos as Director of Corporate Development.

Nubank has expanded its portfolio of banking products in recent years, providing digital accounts, insurance and investments. This shelf is almost always the result of internal elaborations or partnerships with other companies.

Organic growth is considered a priority for Nubank

According to Vélez, any acquisitions should involve assets that are complementary to the fintech’s core businesses, which still considers organic growth a priority. In addition, he stated that he would not wait for large acquisitions, as this would take the focus away from the bank’s strategy.

In terms of data, Nu has been dealing with dips and rallies. Since its debut on NYSE, Nubank’s shares have already dropped 44%. In the second quarter of this year, average revenue per customer rose 105% per year and the customer base grew 51%, reaching 62.3 million people, with 50 million considered active users.

Nubank has the potential to triple its customer base in Brazil, says Vélez

From Vélez’s point of view, Nubank has the potential to triple its customer base in Brazil. With this long-term plan already devised, the executive said that part of the analysts, especially in the country, seems to expect greater profitability in a more immediate way. However, there are steps to be taken before this thesis is confirmed.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Expanding the volume of assets, especially through credit, is one of the bank’s main challenges facing large retail institutions. For Vélez, Nubank has an advantage for having emerged in 2013 as a credit card platform, while other fintechs first emerged offering payment accounts.

It is worth remembering that, in a meeting with analysts from Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual, the digital bank said that it intends to provide a payroll loan service later this year. In addition, Nubank has a partnership with Creditas for loans collateralized by real estate and vehicles.

Nubank does not say ‘yes’ to everything and this is part of its strategy

Vélez assesses, however, that the effort to expand the bank’s asset base has limits. This is because fintech will continue to focus on its strengths and, in some cases, will opt for partnerships, only acting in distribution.

For the time being, with regard to the opportunities that Nubank no included in your list are:

Real estate and automotive financing;

Operation with payment terminals for small and medium-sized companies;

Operation with large companies, with more than a thousand employees;

Operate in locations other than Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

According to the president of Nubank, by being faithful to this strategy, the bank will be able to reach its goal of surpassing the level of profitability of large retail banks in Brazil, which currently stands at around 20%. Currently, the fintech has a return on equity (ROE) close to zero.

