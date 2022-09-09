Nvidia offers free Spider-Man on PC to those who buy GeForce RTX

Nvidia has started a new bundle of its 30-series RTX cards that offer a Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PC in the range for those who buy one of the cards. Buyers of a laptop or a full computer equipped with an RTX 30 GPU are also eligible to pick up the game at no additional cost.

The promotion started yesterday, on the 7th of September, and runs until the 12th of October. To be able to take advantage, it is necessary to buy the RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3080 – or a notebook or PC equipped with one of them.

In addition to specific models, it is also important to pay attention to authorized stores and manufacturers participating in the promotion. The bundle with spider man on PC is available to the following Nvidia partners:

Asus

EVGA

gainward

Galax

gigabyte

MSI

PNY

zotac

toothpick

Nvidia points out that any of the eligible cards will allow for fluid gameplay with Spider-Man’s graphics on ultra and the famous ray tracing turned on. The official website even offers a comparison of RTX on and off, as well as resolution scaling DLSS technology.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, previously exclusive to PlayStation, arrived on PC in August of this year. The version brought to the platform is the remastered one, the same one made for the PS5, compatible with more advanced technologies – which includes ray tracing, so publicized by Nvidia on its RTX cards.