Olivia Wilde Responds to Backstage Fight Rumors for Don’t Worry Honey

Opening in theaters on September 22, the director of Don’t Worry Darling spoke about her career and personal life.

This Thursday (08), director Olivia Wilde, of the film Don’t Worry, Darling talked to Vanity Fair after so many controversies involving the long. In an interview about her career, children and the separation with Jason Sudeikis, she commented on the new production and the relationship with the internet.

With a release date in Brazilian cinemas scheduled for September 22, the film that has great names in the cast such as Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in recent days and caused great comments about the absence of lead actress (Pugh) after the sequence of crises between the trio of protagonists and the director.

“No amount of internet bullying can make me question my belief in a film collectively made by so many brilliant people. We’ve worked really hard and been through a lot together to be harmed by something that really has nothing to do with filmmaking.” commented Wilde during the Venice Film Festival.

Don’t Worry, Honey is a bold story after the Outlaw project (2019) which is a comedy film about two veterans Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, who realize the unfair judgment of their classmates and try to piece together four years of activities from the high school in one night. The comedy strips away social stereotypes while spreading kind and inclusive messages in many ways about female friendships and their complexities.

In the recent film, Wilde brings a bolder tone and a deeper message about the strength and courage of women when questioning an oppressive system in the 1950s. reasons to have Styles as an option for the Jack character.

“My thing with Harry was that I knew he was fearless”she says. “I would rather work with a non-actor who is fearless than a trained actor who is full of trouble, baggage and judgment”commented Olivia Wilde about the experience of working with Harry Styles on the production.

“(…) What I love about working with singers and dancers is that they commit 100% because, as a dancer, if you don’t commit 100%, you get hurt. With singers, it’s the same thing. If they sing at 30%, that song doesn’t work. I think actors sometimes think they can get away with 30%.”, he concluded. After her separation from actor Sudeikis, Wilde got into a relationship with the singer, which came to be commented on on social media.

Don’t Worry Honey, which hits theaters this month, tells the story of Alice and Jack, a couple who are fortunate enough to live in a planned community, an experimental city, which is home to workers from the ultra-secret Victory Project. But when cracks in this idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath a seductive facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why.