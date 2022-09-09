Palmeiras expels about 200 exchangers from the partner-supporter program

Palmeiras identified and expelled around 200 scalpers who used Avanti, the club’s supporter-partner program, to illegally sell tickets for Verdão’s games at Allianz Parque. The case was aggravated when not even members with high scores were able to buy tickets for the match against Athletico-PR, for the return of the Libertadores semifinal.

As a result, last week, President Leila Pereira met with delegate Cesar Saad, from DRADE (Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Crimes of Intolerance in Sports), accompanied by also delegate Percival Alcântara, in addition to opening an audit internal to try to resolve the issue.

With the identification of the exchangers in the partner-supporter program, Palmeiras will ask the civil police, through the DRADEinitiation of an investigation with the aim of expanding the investigation into this illegal practice.

“We are committed to solving this problem, which is not just for Palmeiras, but for all the big clubs in Brazilian football. We have already forwarded all the information we have collected so far to the police. At the same time, we continue to work on technological solutions to end this irregular practice, which has caused so much inconvenience to our fans”, said Leila Pereira, in a statement published on Verdão’s official website.

With the elimination in the Libertadores semifinal, Palmeiras has only the Brasileirão ahead of them for the rest of the season. Abel’s team will have 13 games to try to confirm the favoritism for winning the title. The first of them is tomorrow (10), at 9 pm, against Juventude, at Allianz Parque. Verdão leads the national tournament with 51 points, seven ahead of vice-leader Flamengo.