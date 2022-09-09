Palmeiras expels members of the fan-partner program identified as scalpers | palm trees

Palmeiras identified and expelled 200 people identified by the club as money changers who had infiltrated their partner-fan program.

The action, carried out in conjunction with the Civil Police, was the result of an audit hired by President Leila Pereira to identify possible failures in online ticket sales.

A Civil Police operation also seized dozens of tickets from scalpers in the vicinity of Allianz Parque last Tuesday, before the clash against Athletico, by Libertadores.

Verdão will now ask for the opening of a police investigation via DRADE (Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Crimes), with the aim of expanding the investigation into this illegal practice.

– We are committed to solving this problem, which is not only of Palmeiras, but of all the great clubs of Brazilian football. We have already forwarded all the information we have collected so far to the police. At the same time, we continue to work on technological solutions to end this irregular practice, which has caused so much inconvenience to our fans – explains President Leila Pereira.

Some Verdão supporters reported difficulty in buying tickets over the internet in the pre-sale. Reports are that the tickets available at this stage of sales sell out within minutes. Palmeiras hired an audit to identify and avoid failures in online marketing.

With just over 89,000 Avantis in good standing, Palmeiras now has a base of around 30,000 supporters qualified to participate in the first pre-sale. That is, there is a greater demand at the beginning of the sale than available tickets.

It is a personal wish of President Leila Pereira to improve the accessibility of supporters in purchasing tickets.

In addition to the contracted audit, Palmeiras works on other fronts to solve or at least make it difficult for potential scalpers to buy tickets. In addition to the possibility of biometrics at the turnstiles, the club is studying the installation of a facial recognition system. The technology would end third-party ticket sales.

