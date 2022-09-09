Palmeiras lineup: Abel will not have Veiga against Juventude | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Friday morning at the Football Academy, continuing their preparations to face Juventude, this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Abel Ferreira usually leads a light activity in the morning of the night game day. That is, Verdão should still train this Saturday.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The Portuguese coaching staff led an activity to improve fundamentals, with the squad divided on the pitch by positions. In the final part, the players also participated in a recreational and perfected fouls and penalties.

1 of 3 Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Midfielder Raphael Veiga is still recovering from an ankle sprain suffered in the game against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinals of the Libertadores da América.

Without embezzlement due to suspension, Palmeiras will also not be able to count on midfielder Jailson, who is recovering from knee surgery, for the weekend’s confrontation.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The likely Palmeiras team has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 51 points, seven more than vice-leader Flamengo. There are 13 rounds left for the end of the national competition.

2 of 3 Endrick participated in Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Endrick participated in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧