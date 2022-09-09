‘Paying Attention to Lessons’ Rolling Stone

Actress and activist Jane Fonda says she is “privileged” to have health insurance and revealed she’s been on chemotherapy for 6 months

Jane Fondaan iconic Hollywood actress and activist, spoke for the first time about the battle with a cancer in the cells of the lymphatic system, known as non-Hodgkin lymphoma. fondant gave details about the disease and chemotherapy, which has been in treatment for six months, through Instagram.

According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that originates in the cells of the lymphatic system and spreads in an unordered manner. There are over 20 different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for 6 months and I’m handling the treatments very well.

In the text, the artist engaged in social and climate causes says she is “privileged” to have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments, unlike many Americans, and says that the treatment will not harm her activism.

Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and many don’t have access to the quality health care I’m getting and that’s just not right.

fondant reinforces the need to talk more about the causes of disease, not just about cures. “People need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are based on fossil fuels, like mine.”

Cancer is a teacher and I am listening to the lessons it holds for me. The illness, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.

Finally, the actress still leaves a reflection on the importance of the collective and what attitudes should be provided now, so that diseases and viruses prevent people from living.

What is Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma?