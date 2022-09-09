Peppa Pig Play Café opens in China – EP GROUP | Content – Mentorship – Events – Brands and Characters

[Internacional]

Peppa Pig and her friends have arrived in Hangzhou to bring kids and families to an immersive gaming experience with the introduction of Peppa Pig Play Café.

Hasbro and China Leisure Development Co. formed a partnership to open the cafe on the third floor of Hall B of Binjiang Yintai Shopping Center. The cafe consists of six different Peppa Pig-themed locations that kids will recognize from the cartoon, including Potato City, Forest, Grandpa Pig’s Garden, Rebecca Rabbit’s Burrow, Train and Peppa Pig’s Family House. Children can also enjoy a variety of dining experiences with their parents and families as they take pictures with Peppa Pig and George costumed characters as a souvenir to remember their experience.

At the cafe, kids can also join Peppa Pig and her friends in some of their favorite games and activities, like dressing up in different outfits, playing in mud puddles, sliding down to Duck Lake, picking yummy vegetables in Grandpa Pig’s Garden , and more. Parents and families can also celebrate their children’s birthdays at the cafe.

The Play Café opened on September 2nd and is now open to the public. The café is aimed at children aged 2 to 5 years, along with their parents and family members.

Source: ToyBook