Pound sterling banknotes will be modified after the death of Queen Elizabeth II | Economy

During Elizabeth II’s long reign, many of the British symbols came to bear her face, coat of arms and initials. One of the main ones is the currency, the pound sterling.

With the death of the queen, the new banknotes will carry the image of the heir, King Charles III. The photograph will be chosen and approved by Buckingham Palace, with no set date yet.

According to The Guardian, there are around 4.5 billion banknotes in circulation bearing the Queen’s face, worth a combined £80 billion. This means that it will take about two years for the entire replacement to be completed.

“When the Queen ascended the throne in 1952, the monarch did not appear on banknotes. That changed in 1960 when Elizabeth II’s face began to appear on £1 banknotes in an image created by banknote designer Robert Austin,” says the newspaper.

In the case of coins, it is common in Europe to have different monarchs in circulation for a long time, as there is no recall to withdraw them from the market.