President of Coelho says rivalry got in the way of Pedrinho’s stay

photo: Marina Almeida / America

Pedrinho left America to play in Russia America’s president, Alencar da Silveira Jnior, said that the rivalry with Bragantino in the Brazilian Championship – both are vying for a spot in the next Copa Libertadores – may have hampered negotiations for the permanence of attacking midfielder Pedrinho.

Alencar said that Pedrinho will be missed by the team, but highlighted that the club did what it could to continue with the athlete.

“Pedrinho will be missed, yes, a good name, I talked to him before arriving in Patos de Minas, we talked a lot with him, but let’s remember that Pedrinho had the opportunity to continue. Bragantino for 50% of the rights, Bragantino could have accepted 50% and then up to 75%”.

Alencar da Silveira Jnior said that Bragantino could have aimed to weaken a direct rival of the Brazilian Championship.

“But that thing, we’re fighting on an equal footing with Bragantino. Of course, Bragantino and we, I say that with great tranquility, are disputing the same level, the same level in the Brazilian. But we have a strong squad and we will have a replacement without a doubt, Mancini knows how to do it and today he is a great administration within America”.

The sale of Pedrinho do Bragantino to Lokomotiv is estimated at 5 million euros (R$ 26 million at current prices). America is entitled to receive part of the transfer for the “window fee”.

According to columnist Jorge Nicola, from Superesportes, Coelho will pocket 5% of the total – 250 thousand euros (about R$ 1.3 million).