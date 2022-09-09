Queen Elizabeth II sent a message to Brazil on Wednesday – 09/08/2022 – World

One of the last public messages from Queen Elizabeth II before her death was sent to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this Wednesday (7), on the occasion of the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence.

“Amidst the celebration of the important occasion of the 200 years of independence, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency and send my congratulations to the people of the Federative Republic of Brazil, remembering with affection my visit to the country in 1968. May we continue to work with hope and determination to overcome global challenges together,” the queen wrote.

The message was shared by the UK’s acting ambassador to Brazil, Melanie Hopkins. In the publication, she highlighted that the statement by the leader of the monarchy was “another symbol of the importance of Brazil to the United Kingdom”.

Elizabeth II came to Brazil on November 1, 1968. On that occasion, she landed at Guararapes airport, in Recife, and stayed in the country for ten days. According to a report published by Sheet at the time, 4,000 men were deployed to protect the couple.

She landed in Brazil aboard a British Royal Air Force VC-10, wearing the colors of the Brazilian flag: a blue hat and a green and yellow dress, described in Sheet as “very sober”.

The queen also visited Salvador, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In the capital, she said she admired the capital. “I was particularly impressed by the idea, translated into the most daring and beautiful of architectures, of building a capital around the three fundamental powers of the State: the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary”, she said.