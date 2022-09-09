Raphael Veiga’s situation is exposed by the medical department to Abel Ferreira and Verdão fans despair on the web

After being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores by Athletico Paranaense, last Tuesday (6), Palmeiras, which is the isolated leader of the Brasileirão, plays its first game of the 13 finals imposed by Abel Ferreira, for the São Paulo team to conquer its 11th national title. Therefore, the commander must go to the field with maximum force to face Juventude, this Saturday (10), at 21:00, at Allianz Parque.

Therefore, Abel Ferreira must send the following team to the field: Weverton, Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Bruno Tabata; Dudu and Rony. This will be Tabata’s third consecutive game as Abel Ferreira’s starter.

The shirt 27, who arrived with status to replace Gustavo Scarpa next year and has already impressed the board, in this final stretch of the season he has replaced another great highlight of Verdão. Raphael Veiga. The midfielder was injured in the first match against Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, when he was stomped by Hugo Moura and sprained his knee. With that, the palmeirense baby still hasn’t trained full time with his teammates.

To make matters worse, the trend is for shirt 23 to stay off the pitch for some time. According to the journalist Thiago Ferri, from Globoesporte.com, the midfielder should undergo surgery in the coming days. That’s because the player suffered a sprained knee and this Friday (9) was submitted by the medical department of Palmeiras for some tests to see what the next procedure for his recovery will be. Depending on the injury, the athlete will be operated on soon.

Also according to the reporter, the Health and Performance Nucleus of Verdão has been working to prevent the midfielder from undergoing a surgical procedure. Veiga in turn, while waiting for the medical department’s decision, has been in intensive care since then. ANDAlthough the doctors are working with the possibility that the athlete will not operate, there is a fear that the new exams will show some ligament problems in the athlete’s knee, which would probably take him out of the final stretch of the season.