Rumors point to Jodie Comer’s casting as Sue Storm

With D23 happening this weekend, rumors have taken over the web about Marvel’s upcoming announcements for its MCU and the newest theory, pointed out by youtubers specializing in matters of the entertainment giant, point out that actress Jodie Comer will be Sue Storm, better known as the Invisible Woman, in the reboot of “Fantastic Four”.

And in addition to the rumors about the character, another name that has been involved in theories and possibilities for a few weeks is Penn Badgley, star of the Netflix series “You”, who, as pointed out on the web, would be chosen to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, despite John Krasinski’s appearance in “Multiverse of Madness”.

“WandaVision” director Matt Shankman was also the subject of speculation that the filmmaker was in talks to direct the production.

It is worth remembering, however, that Marvel is very secretive and has taken several measures so that scripts, cast and everything that involves its productions are not “leaked” to the public ahead of time, and even though fans have clamored for Krasinski as Richards and the studio has complied with the request, that doesn’t mean that Marvel will follow this model going forward, something that “Multiverse of Madness” director Sam Raimi sought to make very clear.

In an interview, Raimi commented that Reed Richards’ version of Krasinski was “fan service” of the MCU, with the character being a version of another universe rather than the main one.

“It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] have climbed John [Krasinski] because fans had a dream that he would be the perfect Reed Richards,” the director shared. “And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances'”.

On the other hand, the “fan service” fueled the hopes of fans who went on to ask Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt, to share the screen with him and be the new Sue Storm – something that, according to her, she didn’t. must happen.

Although nothing has been made official, Jodie Comer’s work on “Killing Eve” as Villanelle in four seasons of the series was highly praised, earning her an Emmy for Best Actress. Alongside Ryan Reynolds – interpreter of Deadpool – , the actress starred in the hit “Free Guy”, and was one of the candidates for an Oscar nomination for her role in “The Last Duel”, by Ridley Scott.