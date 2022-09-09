Samsung Galaxy S22 in Violet color is now available in Brazil

In July, Samsung confirmed that it would bring the color violet to the Galaxy S22. In an article on her official website, the South Korean confirmed that the new shade is now available in Brazil. Officialized in January of this year by Samsung, the Galaxy S22 arrived as the most affordable model of the new generation of South Korean flagships. Highlights include Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, robust construction and powerful photography suite with Nightography, allowing you to take photos and videos with lots of light and brightness even in dimly lit environments.

















economy and market

08 Sep

















Samsung

08 Sep



In the article, the legacy of the color violet in the style of the Galaxy line is mentioned. In the past, the tones have been present in the tech industry and have been part of the color palette of other Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4 and now the S22.

The Galaxy S22’s enveloping violet color, combined with the device’s elegant style, is said to be a new option for users to express their own personality through the mobile phone.

The Senior Product Manager of Mobile Experience at Samsung Brazil, Renato Citrini, also spoke about the news:

We are very excited to launch the new S22 5G Violet as a new option in Brazil. Design and style are very important pillars, always present in Samsung devices and our products are always in line with the latest fashion trends.”

technical specifications









6.1 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

3,700 mAh battery 25W fast charging support

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

price and availability





The Galaxy S22 is now available in Brazil and is exclusive to Samsung’s online and physical stores. It comes with 128GB and 256GB internal storage options for the MSRP of BRL 5999 and BRL 6499, respectively. It can also be found in other color options such as green, pink, white and black. To check more details, access the official website of Samsung Brazil here.

See also