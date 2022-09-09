see how to download the document on Android and iPhone

Digital documents were created to facilitate the daily lives of Brazilians, especially the most forgotten people. It’s important to always have something like this on hand, right? With technology and the possibility of gathering all this on the cell phone, this reality has become even easier. See how to download the Digital ID on your cell phone.

First of all, we need to point out that it is necessary to download an application on the cell phone, since it is through it that the citizen will get more practicality, especially when you don’t have the paper version of the document. Once you download it, just go through the validation steps and get started.

How to download RG Digital on mobile

To download the RG Digital, you must have a cell phone with Android or iOS systems. Another detail is that not all Brazilian states have adopted the document in the digital version yet, so it is necessary to pay attention to this.

When looking for the app, observe what the reality is like where you live. As each federative unit is responsible for issuing the identity of Brazilians, the states have autonomy to define the release rules and forms. In view of this, now see the following list and find out if your state offers the feature:

Alagoas;

Federal District;

Goiás;

For;

Paraíba;

Rio de Janeiro;

Sao Paulo.

So if your state is on this list, just download the RG Digital on your cell phone and start using it immediately. After downloading the application, you will need to scan the original document.

Another important step is the recognition facial. These procedures are necessary to ensure that you are actually downloading the digital version of your General Record.

Just remember that the document available in the digital version is still the RG in the current document model. The new one, launched this year, is still being implemented in Brazil. It has been unified by the CPF number and will soon be available to everyone. Full deployment has to happen by March 2023.