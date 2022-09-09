Selena Gomez announces new video with partnership

After a lot of dedication to her career in the field of acting, Selena Gomez is back and at full steam in the music world! The singer’s fans can finally celebrate her return to the studios. Just last month, Selena Gomez released the remix of the track “Calm Down” on audio platforms and now it was the singer’s turn to announce that the song in partnership with Rema will also be entitled to a clip.

The wait was long, but from now on it won’t be anymore. Fans won’t have to wait long to preview Selena’s new clip, which should be available much sooner than expected. The scheduled premiere date for the visuals of the song is already this Wednesday, September 7th, Independence holiday in Brazil.

Fans found out about the release date very recently, on Tuesday afternoon (6), through Selena Gomez’s own social networks. The news still came with a taste of wanting more because of a preview of the clip. Fans have every reason to celebrate.

The official video for “Calm Down” with @heisrema is out tomorrow at 9 am PT/5 pm WAT! https://t.co/fCp8v7u1Qo pic.twitter.com/gF9htMTw6o — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 6, 2022

The original version of “Calm Down” was released in February this year, as part of the debut album by Nigerian artist Rema. The album was titled “Rave & Roses”. The novelty for the track is the vocals of Selena Gomez, which was only made available months later, in the month of August.

The new song was already a long-awaited surprise by fans, and once confirmed by Selena, it only raised expectations. The singer, who has just turned 30, has already announced that the partnership is an important moment in her career. In what is known so far about the clip, Selena and Rema are together in a kind of garage, together with a luxury car. The beat of the music, striking and engaging, promises to surprise.

Featured photo: Selena Gomez. (Playback/Instagram).