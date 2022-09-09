Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Relationship Timeline

Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with each other after a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 – but that was just the beginning of their love story.

Burgess first hinted at romance earlier that month, when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new.

“It’s been really amazing,” professional dancer Nós said at the time. “Actually, I’m not in the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one is calling us a relationship yet.”

The Australian native explained that dating during the coronavirus pandemic has definitely made him more interesting.

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she added at the time. “I’m looking for that soulmate thing – that thing where something inside you recognizes this something inside them.”

The couple became Instagram official in January 2021, with Burgess posting a steamy photo of them kissing on a porch.

That same month, a source told Us that the couple’s bond was only getting better with time.

“Their vacation in Hawaii brought them together. While they’ve become Instagram officers, people don’t see how close they’ve really become since meeting,” the source revealed. “Those who know them can see them together for a long time and getting super serious.”

Although the source noted that the Masked Dancer judge “doesn’t want to be in that kind of spotlight,” the pair were still getting more comfortable in their relationship. Burgess even shared a glimpse of how their quarantine dating made their romance more meaningful during their first public appearance together in March.

“We took some time and really got to know each other for who we are inside. And we really built something beautiful,” she told Entertainment tonight during her first public appearance in March 2021.

Burgess opened up about how she wanted to scream about their relationship “from the top of the mountains” but that, at the same time, she wanted to keep it private.

“That anonymity, that little secret that was ours alone. We kept it as long as we could,” she said of the quarantined relationship. “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We made four or five dates before we even kissed. It was really about getting to know the human being, because that’s where both of us are in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for real. I want to know you inside.”

the Landing of us alum was once married to Megan Fox. He confirmed their split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. They share three children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

