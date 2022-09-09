Singer Manu Beltrão continues at full steam and releases new single

Cuiaban singer and songwriter Manu Beltrão recently released the single and music video “Second Thoughts”, the second song in a sequence of three releases for this year.

In August, the singer released “What a Coincidence”, the track that opens this year’s releases, and now, in Second Thoughts, she appears for the first time in acting, in a script that tells the story of a non-reciprocal love.

The news comes to add to a career that began in 2020, when she released her first work, “The One”. Currently, Manu lives in São Paulo where he is studying music at Faculdade Souza Lima.

“You know when you like a person and you see them slowly moving away? The idea for the song came from there. I wrote Second Thoughts at a time when I was really liking a person but I realized that my relationship with her was getting closer and closer to an end that I didn’t want it to come to”, he reported.

The song took shape with the pre-production of singer, songwriter and guitarist João Reis, where the “guide” version was captured, along with musician Gesiel Leonel, and sent to producer Lucas Oliveira, who continued. Just like its last release, the track still has the mixing by the great Luis Paulo Serafim and mastering by Paulo Vitor Azevedo (Peve).

While the track was being produced, Manu and director Marcelo Sant’Anna were already idealizing the clip. It was then that they reached the consensus of a “loop”, telling the story of the end of a romance.

“The idea was to tell a story that played with the break of linear time, breaking with the notion of dream and reality. In the clip, we follow the story of the protagonist who is happy on her way to a date. Her expectation starts to get frustrated as time goes on, the person she waits for doesn’t arrive and she finds herself stuck in a loop, always reliving this wait”, said Marcelo Sant’Anna.

The script and direction of the music video for Second Thoughts (a SUMAC Records production) is signed by director Marcelo Sant’Anna, with cinematography by André Zambonini, and production direction by Giulia Costa. The recordings were made at the café Casa de Alice, located in downtown Cuiabá.

“I confess that I was very nervous for this recording, since it was my first time acting for a camera, but Marcelo directed me in such an incredible way that I ended up getting more comfortable and safe as the takes went”, revealed the singer.

Datasheet

Assistant Director: Vitor Zaiden

Art Direction and Costume Design: Giulia Costa

Camera Assistant: João Pedro Regis

Makeup Artist: Evelyn Morinigo

Still Photography: Vitor Zaiden

Machinist: Edson Jesus “Bacana”

Electrician: Eder Caio

Editing and Color Granding: Marcelo Sant’Anna

Artistic Direction: Lucas Oliveira

Music Production: Lucas Oliveira and João Reis

Executive Producer: Giulia Costa

Marketing Director: João Victor Pedroso

Support: Carlota Moda Feminina, Latitude Filmes, Hatter Café and Sebo, Adriana Aquino Braga Mendonça and Fábio Alexandre Mendonça.

