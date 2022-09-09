Snow White in live-action gets teaser at D23

the live action of snow White won an exclusive teaser during D23, this Friday (9), and had its premiere scheduled for the year 2024 – still without a specific date revealed by Disney.

The preview shows the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) talking to a mirror, and brings White (Rachel Zegler) entering the dwarfs’ house and then falling when biting the apple. Until the publication of this text, the teaser had not been revealed on social media.

On stage at D23, Zegler got emotional and addressed the fans: “I’m a Disney fan and I’m on the wrong side. I should be there with you“.

Gadot took the opportunity to talk about her experience as the Evil Queen. “She is one of the first villains in movie history and it was so much fun to play her.“, said. “was in character [durante as filmagens] and maybe even treated some of the staff badly. which is very different from me“.

On social media, Disney revealed the logo of the film. Look:

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the original animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1938. It was Disney’s inaugural animated film and became a huge success for the studio.

Marc Webb (The spectacular Spider Man) will direct the new adaptation of the Walt Disney classic. Besides him, the duo behind La La Land and the show kingBenj Pasek and Justin Paul, will write new music for the production.

