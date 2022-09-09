The fortune left by Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96, amassed a personal fortune estimated at around £370 million over the course of her reign.

Its assets include land, financial investments and properties, worth more than £500 million (approximately R$3 billion). The estate of the royal family of the Duchy of Lancaster comprises 315 residences, as well as commercial areas in the heart of London and thousands of acres of farmland.

Although most of the royal palaces belong to the Crown Heritage, the Queen owned two private residences: Balmoral Castle in north-east Scotland, valued at £100m; and the Sandringham estate, valued at around £50m. These properties are not maintained with public funds.

The Queen also owned some items from the royal collection, including a philatelic collection that belonged to her grandfather, King George V, valued at £100 million.

The Crown Jewels, valued at around £3 billion, symbolically belong to the Queen but are automatically transferred to her successor.

Not all of the Queen’s fortune will be transferred to King Charles III. He will only be entitled to the amount destined in inheritance and the part that belongs to the Crown.

The British monarch enjoyed a royal lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers. A portion of the British government’s annual budget, called the “sovereign grant”, is responsible for covering the official expenses of the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

During the 2020-2021 budget year, the grant reached £86 million.