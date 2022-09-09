This is the most used option so far

The Nubank Boxes were released to all users in early September. Find out more about what’s new!

Nubank’s Caixinhas, a feature created to help organize finances, was officially launched for all customers in early September. According to fintech, more than 500,000 “boxes” have already been created by users. And one of them stands out among the public.

More than half of the boxes created are for Emergency Reserves. There are other options such as: wedding, vacation, car, motorcycle and birthday.

Nubank boxes

Nubank Boxes were announced in July and gradually made available to users. They were developed with the aim of helping to better organize finances according to each one’s personal goals. In addition, it is possible to customize the boxes with photos and names, according to customer needs.

As the fintech points out, the creation of Caixinhas came through requests from the public. Users asked for a solution that could help save money in a more organized way.

With the new features, users can separate the money according to their own plans and objectives and follow the performance of each one of them in a very simple way. All through the app, of course.

The yield occurs from the first business day after the application, with the possibility of yielding above 100% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Credit).

Emergency Reserve

According to the survey carried out by Nubank, 53% of the boxes created are for Emergency Reserves. The fintech, however, did not make it clear to how many customers the novelty had been released.

But, as of September 8, all Nubank users can make use of the novelty and organize their finances according to their needs.

Nubank Caixas investment options

In the first phase, clients can choose between two investment options with yield from the first day of application and the other business days. Check out.

RDB (Bank Deposit Receipts): yield of 100% of the CDI and the possibility of immediate liquidity (Emergency Reserve) or daily (other boxes).

Nu Reserva Immediata: fund focused on immediate daily liquidity and the possibility of outperforming the CDI over time.

How to access Nubank Cashiers?

To start saving money in Nubank’s Caixas, just access the application and click on the second “$” button on the bottom bar. The first option is already “Boxes”. Select and start saving money as per plans.

The user can create the first Box or choose another objective such as travel, home, dreams and emergency reserve.

After this step, you need to fill in all the requested information in order to customize according to your goals. The amount to be applied must be above R$ 1. After finishing the whole process, just enter the password and that’s it!

Image: Renato P Castilho / shutterstock.com