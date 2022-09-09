Walter has a muscle injury and will no longer play for Cuiabá in 2022; goalkeeper coach is fired | cuiabá

The goalkeeper Walter no longer plays for Cuiabá this season. One of the main names in the squad, the player suffered a muscle strain in his right thigh and should take at least two months to recover.

The injury occurred at the end of the first half of the tie against São Paulo, last Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, after Walter kicked the ball (see in the video below).

With that, João Carlos will be the new holder of the position and will have the young Vinícius Barreta as an immediate reserve. The first match in this composition at the auriverde goal takes place this Saturday, against Internacional.

Walter has a thigh injury in Cuiabá vs São Paulo

As determined by the ge, the club’s goalkeeping coach William Castro was sacked this week following Walter’s injury. He has been in charge since the beginning of 2020. The club has not officially commented on the case.

Walter is 34 years old and was hired by Cuiabá last season. He arrived to be the team’s reference and the absolute holder of the position. The experienced goalkeeper has a contract with Dourado until the end of 2023.

Between 2021 and 2022, the player suffered from muscle problems, but he had never had a more serious injury that took him out of combat for a long time, like now.