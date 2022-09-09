With iPhone 14, the price of the previous DESPENCA in Brazil; see values

if you love the apple and you want to save money when buying a product from the brand, you were probably looking forward to the launch of the iPhone 14. Not because you want to buy it, but because its debut on the market ends up bringing down the price of the others. That way, it’s the best time to make a purchase and still save a little money.

iOS update

The new model of iPhone 14 comes to consumers updated with the latest iOS system. The 16th generation of processing promises a more comprehensive and customizable interface. On the other hand, as proposed by the company, after 5 years some devices start to stop following the configuration, being prevented from updating applications.

Withdrawal of products from the catalog

This year, Apple adopted a sales policy that seeks to stimulate the circulation of existing goods, while trying to increase the output of new lines. In this way, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 13 However, this does not greatly affect the budget of those who want to invest in these devices that are no longer sold.

Looking for value for money

It’s worth looking for copies between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, because while smartphones from past generations are useful, it’s better to consider a few years of use. As such, durability often results in better value for money, making apps run efficiently while keeping up with major trends.

Check the updated values ​​for iPhone 13 and AirPods

iPhone 13 mini (128 GB): from R$6,599 to R$5,699.

iPhone 13 mini (256 GB): from R$7,599 to R$6,699.

iPhone 13 mini (512 GB): from R$9,599 to R$8,699.

iPhone 13 (128 GB): from R$7,599 to R$6,499.

iPhone 13 (256 GB): from R$8,599 to R$7,499.

iPhone 13 (512 GB): from R$10,599 to R$9,499.

iPhone 12 (128 GB): BRL 5,699.

iPhone 12 (256 GB): BRL 6,1599.

iPhone 12 (512 GB): BRL 7,199.

The iPhone 12 values ​​remain the same as the last adjustment, however, it is still possible that the company announces a possible reduction.

