Xbox Elite 2 Core controller is cheaper, but has fewer features – Tecnoblog

In order to reach a greater number of fans for its premium controllers, Microsoft announced that it will launch the Elite Series 2 Core for Xbox One and Xbox Series. The accessory brings interesting features such as button mapping and adjustable thumbsticks. Plus, it’s cheaper than the standard Elite version, even if that means offering a more limited amount of features.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller (Image: Handout / Microsoft)

Made for those looking for a more competitive precision in their controls, the Elite series brings several customization options for players. On the other hand, its price has always been a barrier for many users, with prices between R$1,500 and R$2,500.

With that in mind, Microsoft decided to launch a more affordable version as a gateway to the accessory. Thus, the company will provide the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core from the 21st of September for US$ 129.99, something close to R$ 700 without tax.

The pack will include the white version of the item, plus adjustable thumbsticks, trigger locks, button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app, USB-C cable and a rechargeable battery of up to 40 hours.

In comparison, the standard model of the Elite Series 2 comes in black and brings the same features as the Core. However, it adds a protective case, a charging dock, four additional thumbsticks and an extra digital directional pad. Its suggested price is US$ 179.99, close to R$ 940 excluding taxes.

It is worth noting that officially, none of these options is available in Brazil.

Comparison between the two tiers of the Elite Series 2 (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

Elite 2 Core can be upgraded to standard Elite

Even with the focus of offering a gateway to its premium controller, Microsoft will provide a kind of upgrade for those who want to have the full experience of the more expensive version of the Elite after purchasing the Core.

The company will sell a kit with the remaining parts, including the case and additional directional pads. If the player feels they need something better than the Core, they can purchase the Complete Component Pack for $59.99.

The premium controls market is booming. Sony, for example, announced the DualSense Edge for PlayStation 5 in August. It also has button mapping, removable thumbsticks, back buttons for customization, and even an interface of its own.

Interested in Elite Series 2 Core? What do you think of the accessory?

With information: Xbox Wire.