“You can buy a Celta or a Ford Ka”, complain users about the price of the new iPhone

Guabiruba, Thursday, September 8, by Tiago Fagundes from the portal My iPhone. – Users are making jokes about the prices of the new iPhone, which has already become controversial in the Ministry, since the Apple company is being accused of carrying out the married sale, considered a crime in Brazil, when carrying out the sale of the cell phone without the charger. Many memes were created with the situation.

“You can buy a car for the price of an iPhone”

Many users joked about the possibility of buying a car with the price at which the iPhone is being sold, which exceeds the R$ 15 thousand mark! Others criticized those who are considering making the acquisition, but who stayed, throughout the year, complaining about the prices of the products in the markets.

“He complained about the price of meat, milk and everything all year round, but now he will pay that fortune on a cell phone, you will understand, right?”, said a netizen on his social media.

Others even warned about the possibility of making investments with this value. That would yield, when investing in a fixed income with a percentage around 10% per year, the return of R$ 1500. With this money, it is also possible to invest in stocks and real estate funds to receive some commissions on dividends from companies.

But to each their own, right? With this in mind, no one could be prevented from purchasing the cell phone, despite many critics claiming that it did not present major changes compared to its previous version.

Tied sale in Brazil is a crime and iPhone can be prevented from being traded in Brazilian stores

Carrying out a tie-in sale in Brazil is a crime as prescribed in the Consumer Defense Code (art. 39, I) and art. 5, II, of Law No. 8,137/90. Companies cannot sell a product that needs another to work separately, forcing the consumer to purchase two items as was happening with Apple cell phones, which were being made available without a charger. Check out what the law says: