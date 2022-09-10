10 Characters That Could Be Returning to the Show » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The MCU’s latest venture, She-Hulk: Lawyer, has just debuted on Disney+, but what follows will be something entirely different in tone and aesthetic. As shown at Comic-Con, Secret Invasion is taking a dark turn as a mysterious psychological thriller. Nick Fury is surrounded by mystery and deception, as no one knows who might end up being a Skrull in disguise.

Samuel L. Jackson is once again joining Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle. However, other familiar faces can certainly appear as well, either in significant roles or simply as cameos. Given their prominence and relationship to established MCU canon and source material, these characters have the best chance of returning in Secret Invasion.

10 Soren

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s a safe bet that Talos’ wife Soren, played by Sharon Blynn, will be back in Secret Invasion. Given the Skrull’s nature to imitate others, this could mean that really someone plays her like Cobie Smulders technically did in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Really the only thing that could restrict Soren from returning in Secret Invasion is whether she has died over the year or more since the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Killing an off-screen character isn’t really something the MCU is known for, so hopefully that’s not the case here and Soren can make an appearance predominantly.

9 Talos and daughter of Soren

Like Soren, her and Talos’ daughter’s return seems definitive. However, in this case, since three decades have passed canonically since captain marvel, they would need to have someone new to play the role. Interestingly, this could fall on Emilia Clarke, whose role is still being kept under wraps – although other fans believe she could be playing any other type of character, including Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, or Abigail Brand.

Alternatively, it might happen that the Skrull who visited Monica Rambeau at the end of WandaVisioncausing their involvement in The wonders, is actually the daughter of Talos. Regardless of how it is done, with Talos must therefore come her daughter, now all grown up.

8 Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Unless it is revealed that Secret Invasion occurs before lady marvelit also feels like a guaranteed situation that Captain Marvel would present in some way. lady marvelThe final twist of Kamala and Carol literally switching places across the cosmos shocked the public – just see their reactions on Twitter. In this situation, Carol would logically seek out her faithful ally Nick Fury.

While it would be nice to see her in a leading role, it would steal a lot of attention from the real story and the exciting intrigue at play. Therefore, a cameo appears to be the likely course of action in this case.

7 Monica Rambeau

It is still unknown which moniker Monica Rambeau will use between Spectrum, Pulsar, Photon or Captain Marvel. the title of The wonders leads to the idea that she will also be called Captain Marvel, and perhaps she can operate primarily on Earth while Carol traverses the cosmos helping others. Anyway, it wouldn’t be that surprising to see Monica again in Secret Invasion.

She is a lead SWORD agent as shown in WandaVisionand that organization could be involved in whatever Nick Fury is doing, so this would be a way to bring it in. The wonders.

6 Maria Rambeau

Because Skrulls are able to physically mimic almost anyone or anything that can essentially allow someone to appear. However, Kevin Feige and other producers have already expressed that Secret Invasion It won’t be the big crossover event like it is in the comics, nor will it be a cameo, but fans should still expect some surprise appearances. One of those appearances could be Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau.

She passed away during the Blip – one of the new off-screen deaths of a prominent character – but Lynch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to play Captain Marvel of Earth-838. If a Skrull takes its face off, a variant from another universe appears, or likely in a flashback showing the creation of SWORD Lynch seems like a likely candidate for a reprise.

5 Tremor (Daisy Johnson)

Prior to the rise of Disney+ as Marvel’s entertainment hub, Marvel Television spread to other streaming services and television networks. for a while shows how Reckless or SHIELD agents were abandoned and ignored by the main continuity of the MCU, but in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox reprized his role as Daredevil. There are many other Marvel Television characters that deserve to return and many fans are waiting. Secret Invasion is how Chloe Bennett is brought back as Daisy Johnson, aka Quake.

Seeing that the powers and origins of Ms. Marvel were changed – making her the MCU’s first mutant rather than an inhuman one – so could Quake. That wouldn’t erase the amusing narrative that took place in SHIELD agentsinstead, it would allow Bennet and the audience to experience Quake from a new perspective.

4 Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

While this is part of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025, Secret Invasion may not contribute immensely to this. As a dark thriller, the show will focus more on the intrigue and mystery rooted in this invasion. Someone fans think could be behind this is Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Many think she is actually a Skrull, paving the way for the army to take over. Alternatively, others suggest that she is just who she says she is, someone making her own team. This would most likely lead to Rays and the titular team of antiheroes and villains. Maybe she will appear in Secret Invasion to recruit a new member as she did with Yelena Belova and US Agent.

3 Sharon Carter

Another character that fans believe to be a secret Skrull is Sharon Carter. Inside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she is shown to have grown cold and vengeful about Blip, turning to a life of crime as the Power Broker. Some viewers weren’t particularly interested in this plot and feel her behavior was out of character compared to previous appearances.

Secret Invasion could answer whether she is really a Skrull using her power and money to help destabilize governments from within, or just Sharon Carter using her power and money to help destabilize governments from within. If it’s the latter, then that’s the plot they’ll need to solve in Captain America: New World Order.

2 Agent Cleary

When SuccessionArian Moayed by Arian Moayed first appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home he appeared to be nothing more than an interrogating government agent, so he inexplicably blurted out his knowledge of Nick Fury’s status. It seems out of character for Fury to let others know of his whereabouts unless they are his trusted allies – or impersonating them. This instantly led fans to think he’s a secret Skrull.

This can be corroborated by its recent appearance in lady marvel. Though he opposed his fellow Agent Deever’s tactics, he still sought to bring Kamala in. Alternatively, he could just be a conniving agent working for Damage Control, which is apparently being established as the agency that deals specifically with super-powered individuals. If that’s the case, turning people like the Skrulls would likely attract some attention from Damage Control, so again, Cleary could make a surprise appearance in Secret Invasion.

1 Captain America (Sam Wilson)

At this point, the next time the public will see their new Captain America will be in Captain America: New World Order. However, he could certainly appear in a cameo in Secret Invasionespecially since presumably much of the action is taking place on Earth rather than in space.

Again, he could also be imitated by a Skrull for a moment. Otherwise, perhaps throughout the year or so that has passed canonically since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier he got back in touch with Nick Fury. As such, it could appear as part of a hologram message like that of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.