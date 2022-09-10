10 Directors Famous Authors and Their Most Underrated Masterpieces » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The author is a director who adds such a unique stamp to his work, so much so that he can be considered its author. Usually very involved in the entire writing and production process, the author creates a highly specific aesthetic for his films, and his catalog can be considered as important as an artist’s work.

As these directors often create a plethora of high-profile films, sometimes some of their best work can get lost in the noise. So these are some movies that need a little more love as they have been overshadowed by movies that are more popular with the masses.

Martin Scorcese: The King of Comedy (1982)

The King of Comedy features Scorsese’s main character Robert De Niro as an aspiring stand-up comedian who will do anything to get his big break. A satirical comedy about the nature of fame, it also features comedian Jerry Lewis playing a real-life version of his personality. Often touted as a favorite of Scorsese’s peers, the ending is truly great, altering the perception of the entire film.

Everyone has their personal Scorsese movie that they believe needs a little more love from Hugo for After hours. The prolific movie legend has directed over 25 feature films, so it’s understandable that some are more appreciated than others. This is perhaps his funniest film and one of De Niro’s best performances, however, it was a box office failure upon release, leaving him vulnerable to getting lost in the noise of the author’s other classics.

Alfonso Cuarón: Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

Before he became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors with his Oscar darlings Gravity and Pomegranate, Alfonso Cuarón wrote and directed this sensual travel film in his native Mexico: Y Tu Mamá También. Working together with frequent collaborator and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, they created a coming-of-age dream film in which two young men travel with an older woman and learn about life through her.

Y Tu Mamá También received a lot of attention upon its release, breaking all Mexican box office records and nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe, but in hindsight, it can’t compete with Cuarón’s big-budget sci-fi features such as Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. It also didn’t catch up with those in the English-speaking world who are more resistant to reading subtitles, but who would likely be familiar with its audience-pleasing blockbusters.

David Fincher: Panic Room (2002)

A prime example of the modern author, with stories of hundreds of takes for a scene and a distinct, melancholy look to his work, people might forget that the Jodie Foster-led film panic room was directed by David Fincher. Before driving modern classics like missing girl and The social networkthis film was less far-reaching, about a break-in by three men seeking their fortunes in a panic room, as a mother and her diabetic daughter protect themselves from intruders.

The film features fantastic performances from Foster and then-unknown child actress Kristen Stewart and is a class in suspense. Since its release, it has been eclipsed in the cultural canon by more classically Fincher-style films with large cult followings such as fight club and Se7en.

The Coen Brothers: Barton Fink (1991)

Barton Fink is a renowned New York playwright who is drawn to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood to learn that not all that glitters is gold. The Coen brothers have a long list of crazy popular stories, from pothead farces like The Big Lebowski for neo-western thrillers like Where the weak have no place.

Lesser-known cult classics like Inside Lllewyn Davis and Burn After Reading still get a lot of love. Nonetheless, Barton Fink it’s a Coens masterpiece that you hear about less often. Based on the true stories of playwrights Clifford Odets and William Faulkner, the film received the Palme d’Or at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival and was praised for blending dark humor with the directors’ trademark flamboyant style.

Noah Baumbach: Lady America (2015)

Lola Kirke’s Tracy is having trouble adjusting to adulthood and fitting in after starting out at Barnard College and befriends her future older stepsister, who turns out not to be as close-knit as she seems. It’s an excellently playful critique of millennial culture, with a masterfully eccentric performance by Greta Gerwig.

As Baumbach has recently received much praise for Story of a wedding and is best known for his indie solo work as Squid and the Whale, this film is one of the least recognizable in his filmography. In fact, it is often overshadowed by the other much-loved Gerwig/Baumbach collaboration, Frances Ha. While lady america shares many similar themes with Frances Ha, has more energy, but is often overlooked nonetheless.

Richard Linklater: Apollo 10 1/2: A Childhood in the Space Age (2022)

Richard Linklater’s last film, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, was released on Netflix without much buzz. The film features rotoscopic animation and is a retrospective of the hazy summer of 1969 based on Linklater’s own childhood. He showcases his talent for portraying nostalgia and weaving it into dreamlike fantasy.

Linklater is a legendary independent filmmaker, having made his first groundbreaking film, Lazy, with a self-funded one-minute budget and inspiring many filmmakers after that. He has since perfected the “walk and talk” seen in films like his Before trilogy, stunned and confusedand Oscar nominee Childhood. Apollo 10 1/2 it’s another high-profile job that deserves a lot more love.

Sofia Coppola: The Seduced (2017)

The Beguiled (2017) (left to right) Colin Farrell as John McBurney and Elle Fanning as Alicia

In 2017, Sophia Coppola quietly released an update of a 1971 Clint Eastwood film, the deceived, in which a small women’s boarding school during the American Civil War receives a wounded enemy soldier. The thriller is an excellent look at female jealousy, lust and a great representation of the woman scorned.

Possibly the most famous author, of which there are very few, Sofia Coppola is greatly revered for her all-female films such as Lost In Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette. His films often depict loneliness and longing and have a hazy, the deceived It’s another movie like that. However, many critics at the time misinterpreted him, criticizing him for having style but no substance.

Kevin Smith: Chasing Amy (1997)

Bombastic director Kevin Smith has his own cinematic universe, “The Viewaskewniverse”, and chasing Amy is one of his lesser-known entries. chasing Amy features Jay and Silent Bob’s friend Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck) as he tries to woo Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams), even though she is a lesbian.

Having risen to fame with the independent feel clerks, that he did on a tight budget with his friends, Smith then went on to make Rats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, as well as numerous sequels. At the time, his third film was praised for being a rare romantic comedy that treats love for what it is: total emotional anarchy. But his more outrageous films with louder characters overshadowed this precious gem.

Danny Boyle: Millions (2004)

Although known for hard-hitting dramas like Trainspotting, The Beach, and 28 days laterDanny Boyle has a softer side which is shown in his most recent film: Yesterday. However, in 2004, he directed an adaptation of a dramedy novel in Millionsin which a boy finds a bag of money thrown from a train car and he and his brother discuss how to spend it.

It is a sweet and enjoyable British film, however it received a limited release in 2004 as it was in direct competition with the blockbuster, Worlds War. This may explain why it is significantly under-seen.

Tim Burton: Big Fish (2003)

Another movie lost in the middle of the years, Big fish is an epic fantasy film by epic fantasy director Tim Burton. Billy Cudrup’s Will Bloom reconnects with his father Edward as he is on his deathbed as he tells a fanciful story of his adulthood, connecting with giants, werewolves and conjoined twins in his quest to marry his mother from Will.

By competing with epoch-making classics such as beetle juice and Edward Scissor Handsit is understandable that Big fish it’s not as well known, though it’s very much worth watching. However, its underrated status may be because it is one of the few modern Burton films not to star Johnny Depp.