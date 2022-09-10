10 Great Movies That Were Written By A Cast Member » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Alison Brie fans are probably looking forward to her latest collaboration with director Jeff Baena.horse girl), the indie dark comedy turn me around, but they may not know that Brie co-wrote the film with Baena. In fact, Brie is just one in a long line of good actors who have taken it upon themselves to write their own material.

While actors who become directors deservedly deserve some attention for breaking creative boundaries, actors who write their own scripts deserve just as much credit, especially when it turns out to be a great movie. This list takes a look at some of those classic movies that started when a cast member put pen to paper.

A Fish Named Wanda (1988)

A brilliant heist comedy with plenty of transatlantic charm to spare, A Fish Called Wanda it was a huge critical and popular success upon release, with sharp humor and a talented cast winning both crowds. It’s also one of John Cleese’s biggest comedic triumphs, with the actor writing the script and playing the uptight attorney Archie Leach.

Aside from the obvious reunion of Cleese and her longtime collaborator Michael Palin, one could easily say that A Fish Called Wanda came from the mind of a Monty Python alumnus. The film deftly blends ridiculous concepts with the real heart of its characters, with scenes like Ken avenging his hilarious and surprisingly well-deserved pet fish.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbuster may have spawned a massive multimedia franchise, up to and including a tabletop movie-based RPG, but the original 1984 movie is still king of it all. The film was the highest-grossing comedy of all time in 1984, and took the careers of, among others, co-writers/stars Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to new heights of comedic glory.

Knowing Ghostbuster‘ path to the big screen makes the final film funnier and poignant, with Aykroyd first inspired to write it a film about ghosts due to his family’s history with the paranormal, including a grandfather who tried to contact spirits with a radio.

Goodwill Hunt (1997)

Gus Van Sant’s Goodwill Hunt is a huge independent success story, making over $225 million on a modest $10 million budget and scoring very positive reviews. But perhaps the most inspiring aspect of the film’s success is its Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay, with the award going to then-up-and-coming writers/stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Affleck and Damon hitting hard with Goodwill Hunt was a great example of actors taking their own breaks from Hollywood. Their lifelong friendship also gave the film a sense of authenticity, especially in the scene where Chuckie asks Will to make something of his life instead of languishing in South Boston without a purpose.

High Fidelity (2000)

John Cusack is a celebrated actor with many excellent roles under his belt, but it’s easy to forget that he’s also a pretty talented screenwriter. High Fidelityadapted from a book by Nick Hornby, it’s a perfect example of an actor who knows his greatest strengths, with Cusack at his best as weary music enthusiast Rob Gordon.

One might think that the extensive focus on vinyl would date the film, but High Fidelity it still stands today as a clever and funny take on relationship drama, with a memorable soundtrack as an added bonus. It even inspired a short-lived but acclaimed TV series on Hulu starring Zoë Kravitz as Cusack’s counterpart.

Jaws (1975)

The debut film for a young Steven Spielberg, jaws is an iconic film that redefined what a blockbuster could and should be. The cast works very well as a team, the suspense is effective and palpable, and the shark stands out as one of the greatest movie monsters made completely by nature, showing that an ordinary animal can be more terrifying than any man-made construction.

as loved as jaws yeah, even genuine fans of the film may not know that screenwriter Carl Gottlieb has a small role in the film, as editor of the Meadows newspaper. It’s interesting that Gottlieb chose to play such a nasty character, who arguably bears responsibility for the shark attacks, but proves that actors/writers can be self-deprecating in the roles they choose.

The Last Duel (2021)

Ridley Scott’s Medieval Epic The Last Duel it was a great movie that deserved much better than its meager box office. One thing that makes the film remarkable is that it brings together Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on screen and as co-writers, along with Nicole Holofcener.

Both actors deliver great performances in their respective roles, with Affleck, in particular, a refreshing presence that adds a bit of humor without compromising the film’s serious tone. Adding Holofcener to the mix to better portray a female perspective was also a smart move, with Marguerite’s story feeling genuine throughout.

Mean Girls (2004)

Ask anyone who came of age as a child which movies best captured their teenage experience and chances are they Mean Girls will arise. Although it was a success on its initial release, Mean Girls it is now often considered a nostalgic teen classic for its combination of over-the-top and clever satire of high school life at the time.

Writing the screenplay was Tina Fey, known primarily for SNL and who also played protagonist Cady Heron’s math teacher, Mrs. Norbury. Fey was inspired to write the film after reading the non-fiction book. Queen and Aspirant Beesadding their humorous twist to the aggressive world of high school cliques.

Rocky (1976)

The quintessential underdog sports movie, Rocky it was the highest-grossing film of 1976, and won the Academy Award for Best Picture against a packed field. It also catapulted a young Sylvester Stallone to stardom, especially after his two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

While Stallone has had a long career as an action star, Rocky still stands as one of his greatest triumphs, largely due to his writing and performance. Rocky Balboa is an instantly sympathetic everyman, making his trials and tribulations seem relatable, especially when he faces big odds against heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

Super Bad (2007)

Very bad is one of the most memorable comedies of the 2000s. It’s a cheeky romp through teenage debauchery and a good story about friendship at the same time. Among the funniest characters are Officers Slater and Michaels, the latter played by one of the film’s screenwriters, Seth Rogen.

The film was a labor of love for Rogen who, along with co-writer Evan Goldberg, began writing it in high school and used his own experiences as inspiration. The protagonists Seth and Evan are clear stand-ins for the writers, but it makes their friendship feel more realistic, especially since they can remain best friends even as they constantly argue and go through terrible experiences together.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brooks’ penchant for acting frequently in the films he directed is well known, but young Frankenstein took things further, with star Gene Wilder as the driving force behind the script. In fact, Brooks was initially reluctant to board, apparently saying, “We had the son of, the cousin of, the brother-in-law. We don’t need another Frankenstein.”

Happily, young Frankenstein turned out to be one of Brooks’ funniest films, with his (and Wilder’s) sense of humor perfect for a parody of Universal’s old school monster movies. In fact, the film was so popular that, in addition to receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, it inspired a stage musical written by Brooks himself, a sure sign of an enduring classic.