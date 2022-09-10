10 songs for the weekend; with Pabllo Vittar and Selena Gomez

It’s time to renew your music playlist! O Life&Art weekly brings together the main news from the world of music. This Friday, September 9, there’s a feat by Vitão and Pabllo Vittar, a video by Rema and Selena Gomez, a deluxe version of “Motomami”, by Rosalia, and a new album by John Legend. Check out the main releases:

1. Vitão and Pabllo Vittar – S de Saudade (Remix)

Vitão released a remix of the single “S de Saudade” and invited Pabllo Vittar to integrate the new version. The partnership came along with a clip recorded at an amusement park.

Click here to listen on YouTube

2. Rema and Selena Gomez – Calm Down

After releasing the remix of “Calm Down” in partnership with Selena Gomez, the Nigerian singer Rema released the clip of the new version.

Click here to listen on YouTube

3. Rosalia – Motomami+



Rosalía has released a deluxe version of her third studio album entitled “Motomami+”. The disc gained five new tracks, including the hit “Despechá”.

Click here to listen on Spotify

4. John Legend – Legend



John Legend’s long-awaited album is on the air. The project was named after the artist and consists of 24 tracks.

Click here to listen on Spotify

5. João Napoli – Three Wishes

João Napoli will be at Rock In Rio on September 10th, Saturday, making his debut at the festival, fulfilling the dream of many artists at just 15 years old. This Friday, the 9th, the singer releases three songs: “Três Desires”, “Minha Linda” and “Eu Confess”.

Click here to listen on YouTube

6. Robbie Williams

Celebrating 25 years of solo career, Robbie Williams gathered his greatest hits on the album “XXV”. There are 29 tracks, including “Angels”, “Better Man” and “Feel”.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

7. Aline Barros – Mighty to Save

Continuing the commemorative audiovisual project, recorded in scenarios around the world, the icon of gospel music, Aline Barros, launches another sample of this special work: a reinterpretation of “Power to Save”. The new version won a clip recorded live on top of a building in Los Angeles, in the United States, directed by Mess Santos.

Click here to listen on YouTube

8. Turma do Pagode and Thiago Brava – Atrasadinha / Preferred Notification (Live)



The group Turma do Pagode continues the launch of the Live Mixturadin project and makes the EP2 available on all digital platforms. The flagship of the new work is the medley “Atrasadinha/Notificação Preferida”, with the participation of singer Thiago Brava.

Click here to listen on YouTube

9. Thais Macedo – Imposter

After the success of her EP “Papo Reto”, the singer and songwriter Thais Macedo prepares the release of an extended version of the work, which arrives on audio platforms this Friday, 9th. In addition to the three songs released in the original version of the project , the EP “Papo Reto Deluxe” features the unreleased “Impostor”, with a sound that mixes pagode with trap, pop and R&B.

Click here to listen on YouTube

10. Roberta Sá – Our Plans



At the age of 41, Roberta Sá releases the single “Our Plans”. The artist describes the track as an empowerment song. It is the second track that Roberta Sá releases from the EP “Sambasá”, scheduled for the end of 2022.

Click here to listen on YouTube

