3 high-paying professions that recruit a lot but lack professionals

Despite seeming unusual, there are sectors that are generating many opportunities for Brazilians, given the information economy, which decentralizes a number of markets. In this case, several functions eliminate the need for locomotion and face-to-face routine, adapting to the home office, ensuring productivity.

This draws more attention, as it represents flexible activities and earnings that exceed five digits, offering an excellent return.

Opportunities in agribusiness

Despite the problems related to the economy, a segment that continues to grow is agribusiness. Important for food production, many buyers keep revenues from industries high, boosted by the automation of technologies. The field is no longer a place where the business strategy demonstrates incipience, starting to show potential using digital tools, from advanced monitoring programs.

Professions in agribusiness with great financial return

Technician in digital agriculture

Assist in the digitization of processes and their improvement, allowing farmers to achieve greater efficiency in crop management. It promotes Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), technologically transforming companies that are not yet so competitive.

Digital agribusiness technician

Maps and structures a plan for property changes, coordinating teams to achieve objectives. Assumes responsibility for creating a sustainable and intelligentaiming to increase profits in a stable way.

digital agronomist

He knows in depth the factors of the plantation, promoting the operational and technical installation of all the equipment and integrated software, responsible for capturing data. This information will be transformed into knowledge, helping in the decision making of the strategic sector.

Explore the advantages of agribusiness, offering consulting services that meet the needs of the largest multinationals. Seek expertise in crops such as soybeans, rice and corn, conveying confidence and actually solving structural problems.