4 reasons to watch ‘A Ticket to Heaven’, movie with Julia Roberts

Ticket to Paradise — romantic comedy starring Julia RobertsGeorge Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo — is already in theaters and is a pleasant throwback to the unpretentious films of the genre that dominated video stores in the early 2000s.

commanded by Hello Parkerfilmmaker responsible for the sequel Mama Mia, the feature tells the story of a divorced couple who, despite being on a constant war footing, need to join forces to prevent their daughter from marrying suddenly in Indonesia. Fearing that she will make the same mistake they did, the duo will do anything to ruin the ceremony and bring the young woman back to the United States.

In addition to being fun, the work is visually stunning and can be a great option for those who just want to watch something to forget about life. Here are four reasons not to miss the film’s screening on the big screen:

Romantic comedy rescues the atmosphere of classics from the 2000s

Ticket to Paradise is not concerned with being a masterpiece that reinvents the conventions of the genre. On the contrary: by opting for simplicity and an unpretentious atmosphere, the film becomes a delicious escapist experience for those who love the ‘popular classics’ such as Suddenly 30 and How to lose a man in ten days.

Of course, the production is full of narrative clichés that can annoy the most demanding viewers. However, these are the same clichés that transport us to a time when novels just wanted to have fun without guilt. Definitely not as many movies as this one.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have undeniable chemistry

One of the basic rules for building a respectable romantic comedy is to bring some Hollywood veterans into the equation. And in this case, director Ol Parker hit the nail on the head when casting iconic figures of the genre like Julia Roberts (A beautiful woman) and George Clooney (Unstoppable Love). Together, the duo brings a dynamic of a couple in crisis that, despite being caricatured, manages to get laughs and boost the lightness of the narrative — which is one of the highlights of the production.

Atmosphere is a separate show.

Although the feature film is set in Bali, Indonesia, shooting took place in Queensland, Australia. This may even be a bucket of cold water for those who were enchanted by the paradisiacal settings of the film, but we cannot deny that Ole Bratt Birkeland [diretor de fotografia cujo trabalho mais recente foi a cinebiografia de Judy Garland] did an excellent job of turning the narrative into a great visual delight.

Mystical temples, imposing volcanoes, lush forests and almost dreamlike beaches: the setting of the work offers all that and more. Consequently, the project’s aura of tropical romance is raised to the nth degree.

Even if the focus is on comedy, the central plot finds breath to raise good reflections

While David (Clooney) and Georgia’s (Roberts) efforts to ruin their own daughter’s marriage are hilarious, they also raise reflections on how parents can interfere excessively in their children’s lives to the point of taking away their freedom of choice.

The script — also written by Ol Parker in partnership with Daniel Pipski — manages to find a satisfactory balance to bring up these questions without detracting from the exciting atmosphere of the experience. All these points are well tied together by the charismatic performances of the cast, which in addition to keeping the audience engaged in the proposal, also bring a certain sense of veracity to the film.