5 Drama Comedy Series That Need To Make It On Your List

Explore the dramedy genre with 5 amazing series available on different streams

If you love a good drama series, but don’t like to give up the fun provided by comedy, know that there are perfect series for you! Dramas are known for bringing together humor and deep stories in just the right amount.

And how about knowing some titles of the genre? We’ve selected 5 dramatic comedies you’ll love. Oh, and of course we leave the streams so you can watch them! Check out:

1. Fleabag

The Prime Video original series is almost synonymous with dramedy. Fleabag is one of the most famous productions of the genre. Led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the creation and lead role of the series, the story tells about a young woman who goes through universal problems, including frustrations with relationships and her sex life, family and professional conflicts. All this is washed down with a lot of comedy, which breaks the fourth wall to talk to those who are watching and convey a deeper message to the audience.

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford, Brett Gelman, Olivia Colman, Jenny Rainsford

2. Shameless

The American version of Shameless is a good choice for those who like long series with a deep story. But of course the 11 seasons become light with the comedy touch it carries. She meets the Gallagher family, where single father Frank is an addict and alcoholic, which leads his six children – Fiona, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl and Liam – to have to make do to survive in the world.

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher

3. Only Murders In The Building

The Star+ dramedy is the newest hit among the investigative series. After all, there’s no way not to get something good out of a production that unites Selena Gomez and the two masters of comedy Martin Short and Steve Martin. Only Murders In The Building develops around the death of Arconia building resident Tim Kono, who was ruled a suicide. But the lovers of crime podcasts – Mabel, Oliver and Charles – are not convinced by the closure of the case and proceed to investigate the tragedy as a homicide, documenting the entire process in their own podcast.

Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

4. House

When dealing with the day to day life of Princeton Plainsboro Hospital, it’s obvious that House would make a great drama series. But by adding Gregory House’s acid humor, the series becomes a first-rate dramedy. The doctor is a master at making excellent diagnoses of special diseases, but always with his bad mood, skepticism and a good eye for small details.

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Lisa Eldestein, Robert Sean Leonard, Jesse Spencer, Omar Phelps, Jennifer Morrison

5. Russian doll

With comedy master Amy Poehler behind the creation of the series, Russian Doll introduces you to the story of Nadia, who relives her 36th birthday in an endless loop. And every end of the day, she dies. However, she ends up waking up again in the morning of that day, with no idea of ​​knowing what happened to her. Now she will look for some evidence about the events of that day and try to save her life before disappearing forever.

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez

