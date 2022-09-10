5 facts about High Valyrian, the language of “House of the Dragon”

Some fictional languages ​​were created especially for the series game of Thrones. From there came words and expressions well known to fans, such as “dracarys” – word that the character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) uses to command her dragons to breathe fire.

THE word is part of High Valyrian, a language very present throughout the Targaryen plot and which appeared again in House of the Dragonspin-off of game of Thrones which debuted in August. For you to stay on top of the fictitious language, the Super separated 5 curiosities about him.

1. Valyrian is a language family

Old Valyria was an ancient empire located in Essos, the eastern continent of Westeros. She is barely mentioned in the series as she no longer exists, but her language (High Valyrian) is still used by a select elite. It would be like speaking Classical Latin in medieval Europe.

According to A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of books written by George RR Martin that inspired the series, High Valyrian would not be a language of everyday communication, but used by the nobility in literature and music. Over time, the language originated simplified dialects, spoken in various regions (Low Valyrian; it is possible to draw a parallel with Classical Latin x Vulgar Latin). Daenerys even masters and strategically uses both variations.

2. George RR Martin didn’t invent the language himself

In the books, some High Valyrian words and expressions appear – such as “valar morghulis” (“every man must die”), “valar dohaeris” (“every man must serve”) and “dracarys”. But only this. The greatest work went to the American David J. Peterson, an expert in fictional languages, who developed Valyrian to game of Thrones.



Peterson has worked on the films Thor the Dark World (2013) and Dune (2021), in addition to the series The 100 (2014). In Game of Thrones, andit departed from the sound system that Martin’s created words would have established. with the production of House of the Dragonhe returned to work with HBO.



3. Valyrian has four grammatical genders

In the language of the world of GOT, there are not only two grammatical genders, as in Portuguese – masculine and feminine. There are four. High Valyrian divides nouns into lunar, solar, terrestrial, or aquatic.

Names that refer to humans are usually lunar; professions and body parts, solar; foods and plants are terrestrial, and liquids are aquatic.

4. The language has hidden homages

David Peterson paid two unusual tributes while creating the language. The word for “cat” in High Valyrian is “keli”, the name of the linguist’s cat. The word for “son” is “trēsy”, a tribute to Peterson’s 3000th Twitter follower @Tracee2ez.

5. There is a High Valyrian course

HBO has partnered with language platform Duolingo, which created a High Valyrian course working directly with David Peterson. Today more than 513 thousand people do the exercises online, learning to read and speak the language.

Unfortunately, classes are only available to English speakers on the company’s website and app. But you can satisfy your curiosity by knowing a few words from the languages ​​of the universe of game of Thrones in this matter gives Super.

