8 Movies and TV Shows We Hope to Learn More About at D23 2022

The MCU is anything but rebellious these days, especially after the seminal announcements made recently at San Diego Comic-Con. Among the highlights were the revelation of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025 as the culmination of Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga, and the first stunning and compelling trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. They’ve laid out plans for dozens of movies and TV shows for the next few years, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

It is important to note, however, that there is still more to reveal. In fact, Phase Six is ​​missing several movies and/or series. Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait much longer to see what they might be like with the D23 Expo coming up September 9-11. Most likely, a few more images will be revealed – though hopefully not just for the attendees – and maybe there will be some casting announcements. Specifically, these projects are the most likely to be featured on D23.

8 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After an hour of incredible announcements at Comic-Con, Marvel wrapped up its time with the incredibly provocative and touching trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is the next film in the franchise and will act as the conclusion of Phase Four, fully solidifying its position as a transitional period to explore pain, loss and regret, while also introducing some of the next generation of heroes.

It would be weird for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so as not to draw attention at D23, whether it’s hearing more from director Ryan Coogler or showing more footage. It would logically coincide with its November 11 release date to show a second and perhaps final trailer at D23. Although I hope it doesn’t show too much and keep fans guessing who the new Black Panther is.

7 Halloween Special

With She-Hulk: Lawyer currently airing on Disney+, the next project on the agenda is the MCU’s first holiday special. This venture is quite exciting and could have lasting implications for the franchise. However, virtually nothing is publicly known about him, not even his title. Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly are the only two actors confirmed, while Michael Giacchino – most recently recognized for composing the score for the Batman – is the director.

Presumably Bernal is starring as Werewolf by Night, which has plenty of fans hoping this Halloween special will incorporate other horror-centric or supernatural characters like Blade, Man-Thing or Elsa Bloodstone. As such, unless this special is delayed until next year, this needs to be a major focus of Marvel’s time at D23 with, hopefully, a trailer released.

6 Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

After the Halloween Special and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s yet another holiday special – this one with Guardians of the Galaxy. Fortunately, director James Gunn has been speaking on Twitter and in interviews about this project and how it sets up the team’s fateful conclusion in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Like the Halloween Special, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas SpecialThe exact release date of Disney+ is still a secret. This is something that should come out of the D23, perhaps even with a first look or costume reference images. It was recently revealed that Zo Saldaña will not be reprising as Gamora, but Gunn has said that one or two very important characters will be introduced in it.

5 Secret Invasion

In front of the TV, there’s no shortage of exciting shows to look forward to in Phase Five, including Secret Invasion. Cobie Smulders spoke at Comic-Con about the show, describing it as a dark psychological thriller with the characters not knowing who to trust in the face of a global invasion by a race of shapeshifters. Some images were also shown, although they have not been released to the public officially.

Part of the show’s gripping allure is the mystery of who will appear. Several popular actors such as Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir have prominent but secret roles. So if Secret Invasion is shown specifically, perhaps it sheds some light on who any of them will be playing, along with a more specific release date than Spring 2023.

4 The fantastic four

Perhaps the biggest thing people look forward to at D23 is the fantastic four to be a central focus, especially since its 2024 release date was announced at Comic-Con. Since it was last announced in 2019, fans have been desperately waiting for them to come to the MCU. They had a brief taste in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut their appetite is insatiable and they are expecting a feast on D23.

Clearly, they want to know who’s playing Marvel’s First Family and even Doctor Doom. Also, after Jon Watts left office to take a break from the genre, they will need to announce who is directing this movie. Fortunately, the fans’ hopes are dashed and they all take the stage classically wearing the monogrammed caps from the film.

3 Armor Wars

Among the revelations of shows like Daredevil: Born Again and Secret Invasion at Comic-Con, there was a glaring omission. Armor Wars was not even mentioned, despite being announced in 2020 with moon knight, lady marveland She-Hulk: Lawyer. In fact, the show’s head writer Yassir Lester had to share on Instagram that the show is still in the works.

Many fans would love to hear more about this show soon, specifically confirming its placement in Phase Six, as many expect. Interestingly, Don Cheadle reprized as Rhodey in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and go again Secret Invasion before heading Armor Wars. Along with the actions of Damage Control with its army of drones intended to hunt down enhanced individuals in lady marvel, Armor Wars it could really be a consequential culmination of all the shows before it.

2 The previously announced

Armor Wars is not the only project on the bench, waiting for more information to be revealed. In fact, in both film and TV, there are several confirmed projects in the works, and D23 might be the right place to give you an update on them. This would include Shang-Chi 2, eternals 2, deadpool 3a movie centered on mutants, a Wonder Man TV program and a New project – it’s not yet confirmed if it’s a movie or TV show.

Any or all of them would make sense as the missing slots in Phase Six, though in some cases they can be saved for whatever Phase Seven and the next saga is. Whatever the case, they are sure to finish what they started at Comic-Con when they presented the incomplete Phase Six script and announced something from this list.

1 Confirming the unconfirmed

In addition to those previously announced, there are even more projects and proposals that fans want to see confirmed. Many of them would also be welcome sights in Phase Six for fans. Some are more likely than others, given the characters’ popularity or presences already in the franchise – as a long-awaited The incredible Hulk sequel, one Scarlet Witch movie or a young avengers Disney+ series.

Others would introduce completely new characters that would add very interesting and impactful elements to the MCU. These projects include movies or TV shows centered around Man-Thing, Ka-Zar, Wolverine, and/or the Silver Surfer, to name a few. If any of them come to fruition at D23, many fans would be overjoyed and add an even more stable foundation for the MCU’s incredibly crowded future.