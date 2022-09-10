9-year-old American rapper shows luxurious life, with cars and yacht

A rapper relaxes on a yacht, poses for photos in front of his cars, displays jewelry and a luxury lifestyle, with millions of followers on the networks. A common scene for a music star, no? Only the music star in question has only nine years old!

Messiah Bentley, better known as Super Siah, became a phenomenon on YouTube and social networks. He started his rap career in 2017, encouraged by his parents, who saw in him great artistic and financial potentialin times of monetized likes.

The music career exploded, bringing to the family icons of wealth such as big cars and yacht. Alongside the music, Super Siah, who lives in Florida (USA), is also successful with fun videoss, many of them playing pranks on their parents and siblings. On YouTube alone, there are more than 1.7 billion views.

Super Siah and one more car from the family’s luxury fleet Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Obviously, the boy doesn’t drive the super sports machines. But he acquired miniature electric replicas, such as those of a Porsche 911 and a Lamborghini Aventador.

“I’m the boss! I can buy the same things my parents buy!“, posted Super Siah.

Super Siah and her father on the family yacht, bought with the success of the boy’s career Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Her parents, Evanie and Billy Bentley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and identity theft in 2019. They escaped a harsh sentence due to their three children. The mother was imprisoned for 366 days while Billy was incarcerated for two years. He gained freedom in 2021.